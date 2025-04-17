Benchmark Initiates Coverage of XOMA Royalty (LSE:0M26) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2025, Benchmark initiated coverage of XOMA Royalty (LSE:0M26) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 290.53% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for XOMA Royalty is 80.84 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 55.38 GBX to a high of 108.86 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 290.53% from its latest reported closing price of 20.70 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for XOMA Royalty is 38MM, an increase of 33.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in XOMA Royalty. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0M26 is 0.11%, an increase of 6.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 8,690K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 3,634K shares representing 30.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDCAX - Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund holds 296K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPGAX - Fidelity Advisor Equity Growth Fund holds 291K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QVG2Q - Growth Portfolio Investor Class holds 256K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares , representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M26 by 5.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 253K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

