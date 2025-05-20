Benchmark Initiates Coverage of TNL Mediagene (TNMG) with Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Benchmark initiated coverage of TNL Mediagene (NasdaqCM:TNMG) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in TNL Mediagene. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNMG is 0.38%, an increase of 6,574,864.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,263.90% to 183K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mizuho Securities Co. holds 168K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 11K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 28.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNMG by 86.58% over the last quarter.

SBI Securities Co. holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 78.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNMG by 52.48% over the last quarter.

