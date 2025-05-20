Stocks
TNMG

Benchmark Initiates Coverage of TNL Mediagene (TNMG) with Speculative Buy Recommendation

May 20, 2025 — 04:11 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Benchmark initiated coverage of TNL Mediagene (NasdaqCM:TNMG) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in TNL Mediagene. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNMG is 0.38%, an increase of 6,574,864.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,263.90% to 183K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TNMG / TNL Mediagene Shares Held by Institutions

Mizuho Securities Co. holds 168K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 11K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 28.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNMG by 86.58% over the last quarter.

SBI Securities Co. holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 78.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNMG by 52.48% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for TNL Mediagene-> Find out what the Options Markets think of TNL Mediagene-> See our take on TNL Mediagene Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TNMG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.