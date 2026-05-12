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Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) with Hold Recommendation

May 12, 2026 — 12:24 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2026, Benchmark initiated coverage of Tandem Diabetes Care (NasdaqGM:TNDM) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 117.04% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Tandem Diabetes Care is $32.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 117.04% from its latest reported closing price of $14.77 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tandem Diabetes Care is 1,133MM, an increase of 10.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tandem Diabetes Care. This is an decrease of 177 owner(s) or 38.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNDM is 0.08%, an increase of 15.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.32% to 82,196K shares. TNDM / Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of TNDM is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sessa Capital IM holds 5,000K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,993K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,039K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,890K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,691K shares , representing a decrease of 27.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 67.95% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 2,675K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
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