Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Sonic Automotive (SAH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, Benchmark initiated coverage of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.82% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sonic Automotive is $71.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.82% from its latest reported closing price of $69.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sonic Automotive is 16,046MM, an increase of 10.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonic Automotive. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 6.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAH is 0.10%, an increase of 0.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 20,253K shares. The put/call ratio of SAH is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 904K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 948K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 4.24% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 778K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 759K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 37.95% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 659K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 889K shares , representing a decrease of 34.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 33.17% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 641K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares , representing an increase of 20.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 11.30% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 622K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sonic Automotive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the nation's largest automotive retailers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.