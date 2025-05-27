Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Sandisk (SNDK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2025, Benchmark initiated coverage of Sandisk (NasdaqGS:SNDK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.44% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sandisk is $62.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 66.44% from its latest reported closing price of $37.28 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 557 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandisk. This is an increase of 553 owner(s) or 13,825.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of SNDK is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DnB Asset Management AS holds 4,906K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company.

Slate Path Capital holds 4,594K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,038K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 3,807K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 3,425K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company.

