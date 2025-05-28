Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Sandisk (BMV:SNDK1) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2025, Benchmark initiated coverage of Sandisk (BMV:SNDK1) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,122K shares.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 4,906K shares.

Slate Path Capital holds 4,594K shares.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,038K shares.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 3,807K shares.

