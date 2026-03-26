Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Real Brokerage (REAX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Benchmark initiated coverage of Real Brokerage (NasdaqCM:REAX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 152.87% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Real Brokerage is $6.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.75 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 152.87% from its latest reported closing price of $2.39 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Real Brokerage is 2,398MM, an increase of 21.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Real Brokerage. This is an decrease of 98 owner(s) or 36.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REAX is 0.69%, an increase of 69.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.13% to 92,776K shares. The put/call ratio of REAX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magma Venture Partners General Partner holds 23,681K shares representing 11.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 10,780K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,769K shares , representing an increase of 46.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REAX by 61.55% over the last quarter.

Insight Holdings Group holds 6,969K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,623K shares , representing a decrease of 9.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REAX by 3.30% over the last quarter.

Ophir Asset Management Pty holds 3,953K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,166K shares , representing an increase of 19.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REAX by 0.98% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,233K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,128K shares , representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REAX by 14.87% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.