Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Quad (QUAD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2026, Benchmark initiated coverage of Quad (NYSE:QUAD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.23% Upside

As of March 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Quad is $10.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.90 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 43.23% from its latest reported closing price of $7.05 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Quad is 2,350MM, a decrease of 2.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quad. This is an decrease of 148 owner(s) or 50.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QUAD is 0.05%, an increase of 11.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.02% to 21,657K shares. The put/call ratio of QUAD is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Miller Value Partners holds 2,738K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,623K shares , representing an increase of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 0.23% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,353K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,349K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 0.83% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,049K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,069K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 5.02% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 755K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 820K shares , representing a decrease of 8.63%.

Geode Capital Management holds 697K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 694K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 2.76% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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