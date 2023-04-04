Benchmark Initiates Coverage of RXO (RXO) with Hold Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Benchmark initiated coverage of RXO with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.85% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for RXO is $23.18. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 17.85% from its latest reported closing price of $19.67.

The projected annual revenue for RXO is $4,660MM, a decrease of 2.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 649 funds or institutions reporting positions in RXO. This is an increase of 648 owner(s) or 64,800.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of RXO is 2.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

