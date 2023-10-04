Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Potbelly (PBPB) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Benchmark initiated coverage of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Potbelly. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 51.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBPB is 0.28%, a decrease of 34.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.48% to 21,729K shares. The put/call ratio of PBPB is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nierenberg Investment Management holds 2,710K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,626K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,602K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBPB by 16.20% over the last quarter.

Soviero Asset Management holds 1,564K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,432K shares, representing an increase of 8.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBPB by 12.62% over the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital holds 1,343K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,421K shares, representing a decrease of 5.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBPB by 8.39% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,316K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,320K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBPB by 0.65% over the last quarter.

Potbelly Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers' smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States.

