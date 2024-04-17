Benchmark Initiates Coverage of PENN Entertainment (PENN) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2024, Benchmark initiated coverage of PENN Entertainment (NasdaqGS:PENN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.22% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for PENN Entertainment is 28.32. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 71.22% from its latest reported closing price of 16.54.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PENN Entertainment is 6,754MM, an increase of 6.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 736 funds or institutions reporting positions in PENN Entertainment. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PENN is 0.15%, an increase of 1.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.59% to 146,154K shares. The put/call ratio of PENN is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HG Vora Capital Management holds 14,500K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bamco holds 5,143K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,139K shares, representing a decrease of 19.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 12.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,788K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,767K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 1.75% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,607K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,720K shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 2.25% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 4,100K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,710K shares, representing a decrease of 14.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 6.52% over the last quarter.

PENN Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With the nation's largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 41 properties across 19 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company's properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L'Auberge. Its wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. The Company's omni-channel approach is bolstered by the mychoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 20 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.