Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Pagaya Technologies Ltd - (PGY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Benchmark initiated coverage of Pagaya Technologies Ltd - (NASDAQ:PGY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 136.58% Upside

As of April 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pagaya Technologies Ltd - is 2.13. The forecasts range from a low of 1.36 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 136.58% from its latest reported closing price of 0.90.

The projected annual revenue for Pagaya Technologies Ltd - is 703MM, a decrease of 6.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viola Ventures V.C. Management 4 holds 98,109K shares representing 13.93% ownership of the company.

Tiger Global Management holds 63,001K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,384K shares, representing a decrease of 18.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 22.57% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 42,002K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,091K shares, representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 18.27% over the last quarter.

EJF Capital holds 15,862K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,892K shares, representing a decrease of 12.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 20.65% over the last quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 7,571K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,095K shares, representing a decrease of 46.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 44.10% over the last quarter.

