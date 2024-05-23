Benchmark Initiates Coverage of OneWater Marine (ONEW) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2024, Benchmark initiated coverage of OneWater Marine (NasdaqGM:ONEW) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.15% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for OneWater Marine is 30.60. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 25.15% from its latest reported closing price of 24.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for OneWater Marine is 1,986MM, an increase of 4.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneWater Marine. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONEW is 0.16%, an increase of 20.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 13,684K shares. The put/call ratio of ONEW is 19.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,621K shares representing 11.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,730K shares , representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 28.63% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,414K shares representing 9.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,415K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 16.01% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,287K shares representing 8.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,223K shares , representing an increase of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 15.27% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 1,229K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 963K shares , representing an increase of 21.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 3.20% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 755K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Onewater Marine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium recreational boat retailers in the United States. OneWater operates 69 stores throughout 10 different states, seven of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services such as boat storage.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.