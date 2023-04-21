Stocks
Benchmark Initiates Coverage of OmniAb (OABI) with Buy Recommendation

April 21, 2023 — 06:21 am EDT

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Benchmark initiated coverage of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 203.06% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for OmniAb is $10.88. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 203.06% from its latest reported closing price of $3.59.

The projected annual revenue for OmniAb is $74MM, an increase of 25.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OABI / OmniAb Inc Shares Held by Institutions

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,863K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company.

TLSTX - Stock Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Orchard Capital Managment holds 1,280K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 101K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

DFAC - Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 103K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in OmniAb. This is an increase of 325 owner(s) or 2,954.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OABI is 0.08%, a decrease of 13.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,930.06% to 82,178K shares. OABI / OmniAb Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of OABI is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

