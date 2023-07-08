Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Near Intelligence (NIR) with Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 7, 2023, Benchmark initiated coverage of Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 296.67% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Near Intelligence is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 296.67% from its latest reported closing price of 1.80.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Near Intelligence. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 300.00% in the last quarter.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,852K shares representing 11.64% ownership of the company.
Polar Asset Management Partners holds 636K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company.
Virtu Financial holds 17K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.
Geode Capital Management holds 14K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.
Jane Street Group holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.
Additional reading:
- This presentation contains “forward - looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward - looking statements are any statements that look to future events and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business s
- Waiver and Amendment No. 3 to Financing Agreement, dated May 17, 2023 and effective as of May 18, 2023 by and among Near Intelligence, Inc., Near Intelligence LLC, the Guarantors party thereto, the Required Lenders party thereto and Blue Torch Finance LLC, incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Registrant’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on May 18, 2023.
- Securities Purchase Agreement (Part A-2), dated as of May 18, 2023, by and among Near Intelligence, Inc. and the persons listed on Schedule I thereto, incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 10.2 to the Registrant’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on May 18, 2023.
- Securities Purchase Agreement (Part B), dated as of May 18, 2023, by and among Near Intelligence, Inc. and the investors listed on Schedule I thereto.
- Registration Rights Agreement (Part A-2), dated as of May 18, 2023, by and among Near Intelligence, Inc. and the persons listed on Schedule I thereto, incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 10.4 to the Registrant’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on May 18, 2023.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.