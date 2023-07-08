News & Insights

Stocks
NIR

Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Near Intelligence (NIR) with Speculative Buy Recommendation

July 08, 2023 — 07:11 am EDT

Fintel reports that on July 7, 2023, Benchmark initiated coverage of Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 296.67% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Near Intelligence is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 296.67% from its latest reported closing price of 1.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Near Intelligence. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 300.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NIR / Near Intelligence Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,852K shares representing 11.64% ownership of the company.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 636K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company.

Virtu Financial holds 17K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 14K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

