Benchmark Initiates Coverage of KULR Technology Group (KULR) with Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 30, 2023, Benchmark initiated coverage of KULR Technology Group (AMEX:KULR) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 969.41% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for KULR Technology Group is 3.13. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 969.41% from its latest reported closing price of 0.29.

The projected annual revenue for KULR Technology Group is 34MM, an increase of 268.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in KULR Technology Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KULR is 0.00%, a decrease of 42.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 6,281K shares. The put/call ratio of KULR is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,127K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 923K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares, representing an increase of 10.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KULR by 34.93% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 638K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares, representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KULR by 38.08% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 349K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 349K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KULR Technology Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KULR Technology Group Inc. develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer.

