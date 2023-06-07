Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Integral Ad Science Holding (IAS) with New Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 7, 2023, Benchmark initiated coverage of Integral Ad Science Holding (NASDAQ:IAS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.18% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Integral Ad Science Holding is 19.99. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 4.18% from its latest reported closing price of 19.19.

The projected annual revenue for Integral Ad Science Holding is 467MM, an increase of 9.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integral Ad Science Holding. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 13.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAS is 0.43%, an increase of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 154,055K shares. The put/call ratio of IAS is 1.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vista Equity Partners Management holds 94,380K shares representing 60.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Advisors holds 22,723K shares representing 14.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 2,191K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,752K shares, representing a decrease of 25.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAS by 32.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,969K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,676K shares, representing an increase of 14.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAS by 76.12% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 1,807K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,009K shares, representing a decrease of 66.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAS by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Its mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. IAS does this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide.

Key filings for this company:

