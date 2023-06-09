Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Greenlane Holdings Inc - (GNLN) with Speculative Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 9, 2023, Benchmark initiated coverage of Greenlane Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:GNLN) with a Speculative Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 222.32% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greenlane Holdings Inc - is 8.06. The forecasts range from a low of 7.98 to a high of $8.30. The average price target represents an increase of 222.32% from its latest reported closing price of 2.50.

The projected annual revenue for Greenlane Holdings Inc - is 134MM, an increase of 17.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenlane Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 5,600.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of GNLN is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AXS Investments holds 1,010K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company.

THCX - AXS Cannabis ETF holds 942K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company.

Walleye Capital holds 661K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,088K shares, representing a decrease of 64.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNLN by 36.88% over the last quarter.

THCX - The Cannabis ETF holds 489K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing an increase of 79.10%.

Hrt Financial holds 80K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNLN by 8.81% over the last quarter.

Greenlane Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Greenlane is the leading global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories and lifestyle products. The company operates as a powerful house of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and omni-channel distribution platform. Greenlane serves the global markets with an expansive customer base of more than 7,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis businesses, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry's leading brands, including PAX Labs, Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Cookies, Grenco Science, and DaVinci. Greenlane also proudly owns and operates a diverse brand portfolio including packaging innovator Pollen Gear™, the K.Haring Glass Collection by Higher Standards, Marley Natural™, and VIBES™ rolling papers. Higher Standards, Greenlane's flagship brand, offers both a high-end product line and immersive retail experience with groundbreaking stores in both New York City's Chelsea Market and Malibu, California. Greenlane also owns and operates both Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively.

Key filings for this company:

