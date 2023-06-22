News & Insights

Benchmark Initiates Coverage of FingerMotion (FNGR) with Buy Recommendation

June 22, 2023 — 11:34 am EDT

Fintel reports that on June 22, 2023, Benchmark initiated coverage of FingerMotion (OTC:FNGR) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in FingerMotion. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNGR is 0.00%, an increase of 6.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.03% to 793K shares. FNGR / FingerMotion Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of FNGR is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNGR / FingerMotion Inc Shares Held by Institutions

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 144K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNGR by 50.75% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 117K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing a decrease of 39.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNGR by 83.69% over the last quarter.

International Assets Investment Management holds 89K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 76K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 26.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNGR by 27.77% over the last quarter.

MCF Advisors holds 52K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 96.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNGR by 1,111.28% over the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

