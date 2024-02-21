News & Insights

Benchmark Initiates Coverage of ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) with Buy Recommendation

February 21, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

February 21, 2024

Fintel reports that on February 21, 2024, Benchmark initiated coverage of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.09% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for ChargePoint Holdings is 3.83. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 86.09% from its latest reported closing price of 2.06.



The projected annual revenue for ChargePoint Holdings is 746MM, an increase of 37.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 537 funds or institutions reporting positions in ChargePoint Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHPT is 0.41%, a decrease of 13.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 155,456K shares. CHPT / ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of CHPT is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CHPT / ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,324K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,070K shares, representing an increase of 12.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHPT by 33.20% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,198K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,292K shares, representing an increase of 11.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHPT by 33.35% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 7,819K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Braemar Energy Ventures III holds 7,360K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,460K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHPT by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 5,590K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

ChargePoint Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Switchback is a special purpose acquisition company and was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. Switchback is sponsored by NGP Switchback, LLC, which is owned by a private investment fund advised by NGP Energy Capital Management, L.L.C. and the management team of Switchback.

