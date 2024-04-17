Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Canoo (GOEV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2024, Benchmark initiated coverage of Canoo (NasdaqCM:GOEV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 467.15% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Canoo is 16.62. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 467.15% from its latest reported closing price of 2.93.

The projected annual revenue for Canoo is 997MM, an increase of 112,428.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canoo. This is a decrease of 151 owner(s) or 80.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOEV is 0.01%, a decrease of 94.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 55.25% to 35,647K shares. The put/call ratio of GOEV is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,747K shares representing 24.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,732K shares, representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 49.86% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,109K shares representing 11.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IDRV - iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF holds 2,080K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,148K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 37.68% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 2,062K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,798K shares, representing an increase of 12.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 39.78% over the last quarter.

SCHA - Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF holds 1,931K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426K shares, representing an increase of 26.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 27.34% over the last quarter.

Canoo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Canoo is a Los Angeles-based company that has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first. Distinguished by its experienced team – totaling over 350 employees from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.

