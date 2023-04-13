Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Broadcom (AVGO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Benchmark initiated coverage of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.99% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Broadcom is $696.81. The forecasts range from a low of $589.84 to a high of $787.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.99% from its latest reported closing price of $616.70.

The projected annual revenue for Broadcom is $35,900MM, an increase of 4.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $41.57.

Broadcom Declares $4.60 Dividend

On March 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $4.60 per share ($18.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 22, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $4.60 per share.

At the current share price of $616.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.42%, the lowest has been 2.43%, and the highest has been 6.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arnhold holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYDEX VARIABLE TRUST - S&P 500 2x Strategy Fund Variable Annuity holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 14.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 38.42% over the last quarter.

Lmcg Investments holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 11.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Community Bank, N.A. holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Intrust Bank Na holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 99.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadcom. This is an increase of 92 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVGO is 0.69%, a decrease of 3.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 421,819K shares. The put/call ratio of AVGO is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

Broadcom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Broadcom Inc., a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Jose, CA, is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Broadcom Inc solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation.

