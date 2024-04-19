Benchmark Initiates Coverage of AZEK (AZEK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2024, Benchmark initiated coverage of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.91% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for AZEK is 53.40. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.91% from its latest reported closing price of 45.29.

The projected annual revenue for AZEK is 1,371MM, a decrease of 1.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 751 funds or institutions reporting positions in AZEK. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 6.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZEK is 0.36%, an increase of 8.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 192,810K shares. The put/call ratio of AZEK is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,153K shares representing 8.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,111K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 82.71% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,626K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,625K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 14.92% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 9,089K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,633K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,116K shares, representing an increase of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 80.40% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 5,345K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AZEK Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The AZEK® Company Inc. is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products and is committed to innovation, sustainability and research & development. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota.

