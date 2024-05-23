Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2024, Benchmark initiated coverage of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.20% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Atlas Energy Solutions is 27.34. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 15.20% from its latest reported closing price of 23.73.

The projected annual revenue for Atlas Energy Solutions is 839MM, an increase of 28.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlas Energy Solutions. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 14.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AESI is 0.24%, an increase of 17.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.77% to 59,005K shares. The put/call ratio of AESI is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearlake Capital Group holds 4,958K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,666K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,689K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 29.59% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,537K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,999K shares , representing an increase of 21.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 45.04% over the last quarter.

Whitebox Advisors holds 2,344K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,305K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,668K shares , representing an increase of 27.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 66.48% over the last quarter.

