Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp - (ARRW) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 13, 2023, Benchmark initiated coverage of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp - (NASDAQ:ARRW) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 23.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARRW is 0.47%, an increase of 185.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.52% to 689K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MERFX - The Merger Fund - Investor Class Shares holds 345K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPAQ - Horizon Kinetics SPAC Active ETF holds 77K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company.

GMAMX - Goldman Sachs Multi-Manager Alternatives Fund Shares holds 75K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company.

Special Opportunities Fund holds 50K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company.

WCERX - WCM Alternatives: Event-Driven Fund - Investor Class Shares holds 45K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 23.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARRW by 36.06% over the last quarter.

