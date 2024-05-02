Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Amplify Energy (AMPY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2024, Benchmark initiated coverage of Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.40% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Amplify Energy is 9.44. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents an increase of 40.40% from its latest reported closing price of 6.72.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Amplify Energy is 320MM, an increase of 10.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amplify Energy. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPY is 0.04%, an increase of 16.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.73% to 19,236K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPY is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,044K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 1,039K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares , representing an increase of 6.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPY by 23.39% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 924K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares , representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPY by 32.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 769K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares , representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPY by 25.80% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 726K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 711K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPY by 24.85% over the last quarter.

Amplify Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify's operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.