Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Odysight.ai (ODYS) with Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 23, 2026, Benchmark initiated coverage of Odysight.ai (NasdaqCM:ODYS) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.27% Upside

As of September 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Odysight.ai is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 44.27% from its latest reported closing price of $7.07 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Odysight.ai is 4MM, an increase of 28.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Odysight.ai. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ODYS is 0.06%, an increase of 43.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.61% to 4,673K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 2,054K shares representing 12.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 1,329K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,755K shares , representing a decrease of 32.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODYS by 52.83% over the last quarter.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet holds 625K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management holds 210K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Noked Israel holds 201K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.