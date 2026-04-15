Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Obook Holdings (OWLS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2026, Benchmark initiated coverage of Obook Holdings (NasdaqGM:OWLS) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 36K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Penserra Capital Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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