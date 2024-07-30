Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Movano (MOVE) with Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 30, 2024, Benchmark initiated coverage of Movano (NasdaqCM:MOVE) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Movano. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOVE is 0.00%, an increase of 46.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.36% to 9,418K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO holds 3,754K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,344K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,364K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOVE by 55.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,234K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 513K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 490K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares , representing a decrease of 9.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOVE by 41.43% over the last quarter.

