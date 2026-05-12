Benchmark Initiates Coverage of MiniMed Group (MMED) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2026, Benchmark initiated coverage of MiniMed Group (NasdaqGS:MMED) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 107.17% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for MiniMed Group is $23.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 107.17% from its latest reported closing price of $11.16 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MiniMed Group is 3,149MM, an increase of 5.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 845K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 311K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 270K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

Alberta Investment Management holds 250K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Seven Grand Managers holds 200K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.