Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Milestone Scientific (MLSS) with Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2024, Benchmark initiated coverage of Milestone Scientific (NYSEAM:MLSS) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 252.94% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Milestone Scientific is $3.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 252.94% from its latest reported closing price of $0.87 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Milestone Scientific is 13MM, an increase of 59.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Milestone Scientific. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLSS is 0.01%, an increase of 12.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.77% to 4,911K shares. The put/call ratio of MLSS is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,448K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 645K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 495K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares , representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLSS by 47.53% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 402K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares , representing a decrease of 24.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLSS by 0.61% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 363K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares , representing an increase of 23.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLSS by 37.81% over the last quarter.

Milestone Scientific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Milestone Scientific Inc. is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone's proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.