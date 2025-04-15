Benchmark Initiates Coverage of MercadoLibre (LSE:0K0E) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2025, Benchmark initiated coverage of MercadoLibre (LSE:0K0E) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.96% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for MercadoLibre is 2,604.80 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 1,876.84 GBX to a high of 3,153.47 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 28.96% from its latest reported closing price of 2,019.84 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for MercadoLibre is 19,667MM, a decrease of 5.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 36.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,163 funds or institutions reporting positions in MercadoLibre. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K0E is 0.90%, an increase of 6.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 50,884K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 4,296K shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,689K shares , representing a decrease of 9.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K0E by 22.04% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,416K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,236K shares , representing an increase of 7.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K0E by 11.43% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,687K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,216K shares , representing an increase of 27.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K0E by 12.45% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,664K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,690K shares , representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K0E by 20.05% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,569K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260K shares , representing an increase of 19.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K0E by 1.06% over the last quarter.

