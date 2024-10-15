Benchmark Initiates Coverage of MarineMax (HZO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2024, Benchmark initiated coverage of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.19% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for MarineMax is $43.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 30.19% from its latest reported closing price of $33.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MarineMax is 2,388MM, a decrease of 3.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in MarineMax. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HZO is 0.09%, an increase of 16.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 20,191K shares. The put/call ratio of HZO is 1.90, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,933K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares , representing a decrease of 13.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZO by 16.57% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,519K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,765K shares , representing a decrease of 16.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZO by 9.40% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,312K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365K shares , representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZO by 2.83% over the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 763K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares , representing an increase of 7.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HZO by 8.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 634K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 652K shares , representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZO by 8.01% over the last quarter.

Marinemax Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MarineMax is the world's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 100 locations worldwide, including 77 retail dealership locations, including 30 marinas or storage operations. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop and Johnson, it is also the largest super-yacht services provider, operating 27 locations across the globe. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company also operates Boatyard, a pioneering digital platform that enhances the boating experience.

