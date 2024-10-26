Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Lyft (LSE:0A2O) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2024, Benchmark initiated coverage of Lyft (LSE:0A2O) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 738 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lyft. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 7.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A2O is 0.18%, an increase of 15.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.39% to 350,767K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 21,534K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,735K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2O by 31.57% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 17,972K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,824K shares , representing a decrease of 10.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2O by 46.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,458K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,563K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2O by 29.85% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 10,280K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,754K shares , representing an increase of 73.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2O by 171.14% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 8,824K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,686K shares , representing an increase of 35.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2O by 11.33% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

