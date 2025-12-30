Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 30, 2025, Benchmark initiated coverage of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NasdaqCM:LIND) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.71% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings is $16.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.71% from its latest reported closing price of $14.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings is 662MM, a decrease of 10.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIND is 0.16%, an increase of 11.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.85% to 45,522K shares. The put/call ratio of LIND is 5.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 5,525K shares representing 9.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,892K shares , representing a decrease of 24.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIND by 20.29% over the last quarter.

Anchor Capital Management Company holds 1,911K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,780K shares , representing an increase of 6.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIND by 22.35% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,361K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares , representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIND by 53.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,201K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,120K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares , representing a decrease of 7.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIND by 0.49% over the last quarter.

