Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Kyivstar PJSC (KYIV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2026, Benchmark initiated coverage of Kyivstar PJSC (NasdaqGS:KYIV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.87% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Kyivstar PJSC is $17.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.43 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 77.87% from its latest reported closing price of $10.04 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Kyivstar PJSC is 1,234MM, a decrease of 52.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kyivstar PJSC. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KYIV is 0.12%, an increase of 77.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.97% to 10,497K shares. The put/call ratio of KYIV is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sona Asset Management holds 3,834K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,138K shares , representing an increase of 44.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYIV by 73.84% over the last quarter.

Pertento Partners LLP holds 1,807K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company.

SBI Securities Co. holds 799K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares , representing a decrease of 45.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KYIV by 28.16% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 751K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares , representing an increase of 21.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KYIV by 75.32% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 521K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 836K shares , representing a decrease of 60.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KYIV by 55.12% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.