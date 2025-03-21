Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Kamada (TASE:KMDA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 21, 2025, Benchmark initiated coverage of Kamada (TASE:KMDA) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kamada. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMDA is 0.01%, an increase of 30.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.24% to 6,580K shares.

Phoenix Holdings holds 1,833K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 832K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares , representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMDA by 8.48% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 631K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 630K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMDA by 62.36% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 596K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares , representing a decrease of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMDA by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 499K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares , representing a decrease of 42.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMDA by 61.85% over the last quarter.

