Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Jumia Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A44) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Benchmark initiated coverage of Jumia Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A44) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jumia Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A44 is 0.07%, an increase of 70.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.06% to 26,567K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 9,136K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,303K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A44 by 39.81% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 6,725K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,028K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares , representing an increase of 90.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A44 by 1,365.49% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,684K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,555K shares , representing an increase of 7.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A44 by 51.08% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 642K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares , representing a decrease of 17.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A44 by 19.35% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

