Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Ingredion (INGR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2026, Benchmark initiated coverage of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.89% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ingredion is $127.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.89% from its latest reported closing price of $112.02 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Ingredion is 8,869MM, an increase of 22.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 817 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingredion. This is an decrease of 418 owner(s) or 33.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INGR is 0.14%, an increase of 32.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.79% to 62,456K shares. The put/call ratio of INGR is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 1,995K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045K shares , representing an increase of 47.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 68.61% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,993K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 11.14% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,826K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares , representing an increase of 34.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 1.78% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 1,424K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 1,382K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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