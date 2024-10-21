Benchmark Initiates Coverage of ESCO Technologies (ESE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2024, Benchmark initiated coverage of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.19% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for ESCO Technologies is $130.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $124.23 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.19% from its latest reported closing price of $126.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ESCO Technologies is 1,013MM, an increase of 1.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 563 funds or institutions reporting positions in ESCO Technologies. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESE is 0.18%, an increase of 9.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 31,293K shares. The put/call ratio of ESE is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,665K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,745K shares , representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESE by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,263K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,215K shares , representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESE by 9.20% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,067K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,487K shares , representing a decrease of 39.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESE by 27.38% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,029K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESE by 2.06% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 938K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 884K shares , representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESE by 46.36% over the last quarter.

Esco Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ESCO, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri: Manufactures highly-engineered filtration and fluid control products for the aviation, navy, space and process markets worldwide, as well as composite-based products and solutions for navy, defense and industrial customers; is the industry leader in RF shielding and EMC test products; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services for the benefit of industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.