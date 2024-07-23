Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Enovix (ENVX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, Benchmark initiated coverage of Enovix (NasdaqGS:ENVX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.31% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Enovix is $30.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 97.31% from its latest reported closing price of $15.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Enovix is 40MM, an increase of 212.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enovix. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENVX is 0.11%, an increase of 30.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.80% to 87,203K shares. The put/call ratio of ENVX is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Electron Capital Partners holds 5,619K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,239K shares , representing an increase of 42.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVX by 15.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,159K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,092K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVX by 40.73% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,431K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,417K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVX by 40.82% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,392K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,673K shares , representing a decrease of 8.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVX by 39.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,152K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,049K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVX by 41.53% over the last quarter.

Enovix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy.

