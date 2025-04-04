Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, Benchmark initiated coverage of Driven Brands Holdings (NasdaqGS:DRVN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.98% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Driven Brands Holdings is $20.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 27.98% from its latest reported closing price of $16.10 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Driven Brands Holdings is 2,709MM, an increase of 15.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Driven Brands Holdings. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 5.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRVN is 0.30%, an increase of 85.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.77% to 79,749K shares. The put/call ratio of DRVN is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HG Vora Capital Management holds 7,400K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,550K shares , representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 14.10% over the last quarter.

North Peak Capital Management holds 5,756K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,299K shares , representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 15.76% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 4,750K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares , representing an increase of 26.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 59.66% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 4,750K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares , representing an increase of 26.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 49.58% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,005K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,305K shares , representing a decrease of 7.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 3.10% over the last quarter.

Driven Brands Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,100 centers across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates approximately $900 million in revenue from more than $3 billion in system-wide sales.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.