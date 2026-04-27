Benchmark Initiates Coverage of DDC Enterprise (DDC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2026, Benchmark initiated coverage of DDC Enterprise (NYSEAM:DDC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 427.59% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for DDC Enterprise is $9.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 427.59% from its latest reported closing price of $1.74 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in DDC Enterprise. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDC is 0.00%, an increase of 99.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.18% to 74K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vontobel Holding holds 27K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing an increase of 11.21%.

XTX Topco holds 20K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citadel Advisors holds 16K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

UBS Group holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 89.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDC by 57.09% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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