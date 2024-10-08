Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, Benchmark initiated coverage of Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NasdaqGS:PLAY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.89% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dave & Buster's Entertainment is $51.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 54.89% from its latest reported closing price of $33.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dave & Buster's Entertainment is 2,601MM, an increase of 17.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dave & Buster's Entertainment. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLAY is 0.16%, an increase of 27.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 49,743K shares. The put/call ratio of PLAY is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hill Path Capital holds 7,119K shares representing 18.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 3,768K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,226K shares , representing an increase of 40.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLAY by 22.50% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 2,419K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,479K shares , representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAY by 52.36% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,085K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,179K shares , representing a decrease of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAY by 36.80% over the last quarter.

Wolf Hill Capital Management holds 1,575K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,231K shares , representing a decrease of 41.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLAY by 1.72% over the last quarter.

Dave & Buster`s Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 141 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Dave & Buster's offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster's currently has stores in 40 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

