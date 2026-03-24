Benchmark Initiates Coverage of CoreCivic (CXW) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Benchmark initiated coverage of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.74% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for CoreCivic is $30.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 48.74% from its latest reported closing price of $20.23 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for CoreCivic is 2,146MM, a decrease of 2.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in CoreCivic. This is an decrease of 188 owner(s) or 38.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXW is 0.20%, an increase of 30.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.63% to 91,431K shares. The put/call ratio of CXW is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 8,978K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,691K shares , representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 5.03% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 5,897K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,376K shares , representing a decrease of 8.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 27.96% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,434K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,571K shares , representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 9.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,581K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,621K shares , representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 10.54% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,961K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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