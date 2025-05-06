Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Canaan Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (CAN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2025, Benchmark initiated coverage of Canaan Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGM:CAN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 564.15% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Canaan Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is $4.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 564.15% from its latest reported closing price of $0.62 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canaan Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 32.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAN is 0.21%, an increase of 14.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.60% to 96,341K shares. The put/call ratio of CAN is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 10,368K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,180K shares , representing an increase of 11.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 144.65% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 7,340K shares.

Toroso Investments holds 4,675K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 4,637K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,651K shares , representing an increase of 42.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 115.24% over the last quarter.

Vident Advisory holds 4,312K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares , representing an increase of 95.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 1,533.71% over the last quarter.

Canaan Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Canaan Creative, known simply as Canaan, is a China-based computer hardware manufacturer. Established in 2013 by N.G. Zhang, Canaan specializes in Blockchain servers and ASIC microprocessors for use in bitcoin mining.

