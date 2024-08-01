Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Blink Charging (BLNK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2024, Benchmark initiated coverage of Blink Charging (NasdaqCM:BLNK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.47% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Blink Charging is $6.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 84.47% from its latest reported closing price of $3.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Blink Charging is 152MM, a decrease of 3.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blink Charging. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLNK is 0.04%, an increase of 4.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.23% to 29,260K shares. The put/call ratio of BLNK is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 4,100K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,982K shares , representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLNK by 12.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,909K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,618K shares , representing an increase of 15.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLNK by 4.47% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,861K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing a decrease of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLNK by 25.43% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 1,719K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,941K shares , representing a decrease of 12.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLNK by 14.61% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,326K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,432K shares , representing a decrease of 8.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLNK by 15.34% over the last quarter.

Blink Charging Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blink Charging Co. is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company's charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging's principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network ('Blink Network'), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

