Benchmark Initiates Coverage of AppFolio (APPF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Benchmark initiated coverage of AppFolio (NasdaqGM:APPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.46% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for AppFolio is $271.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $247.45 to a high of $304.50. The average price target represents an increase of 71.46% from its latest reported closing price of $158.57 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for AppFolio is 839MM, a decrease of 11.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in AppFolio. This is an decrease of 330 owner(s) or 40.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APPF is 0.25%, an increase of 14.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.09% to 20,958K shares. The put/call ratio of APPF is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 1,246K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167K shares , representing an increase of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 53.23% over the last quarter.

Ashe Capital Management holds 1,078K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares , representing a decrease of 23.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 669K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 571K shares , representing an increase of 14.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 49.26% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 638K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares , representing an increase of 13.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 5.27% over the last quarter.

Nellore Capital Management holds 530K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares , representing an increase of 10.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 3.40% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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