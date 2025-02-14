Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Analog Devices (ADI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 14, 2025, Benchmark initiated coverage of Analog Devices (NasdaqGS:ADI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.24% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Analog Devices is $255.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $212.10 to a high of $309.75. The average price target represents an increase of 19.24% from its latest reported closing price of $214.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Analog Devices is 13,427MM, an increase of 42.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,816 funds or institutions reporting positions in Analog Devices. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADI is -3.99%, an increase of 898.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.10% to 526,469K shares. The put/call ratio of ADI is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 25,114K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,531K shares , representing an increase of 14.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 80.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,736K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,679K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 4.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,996K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,728K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 5.25% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,524K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,064K shares , representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 85.79% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,612K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,364K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 52.34% over the last quarter.

Analog Devices Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Analog Devices is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. The company enables its customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret.

