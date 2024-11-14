Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Airship AI Holdings (AISP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, Benchmark initiated coverage of Airship AI Holdings (NasdaqGM:AISP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 227.27% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Airship AI Holdings is $12.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 227.27% from its latest reported closing price of $3.74 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Airship AI Holdings is 26MM, an increase of 10.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airship AI Holdings. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 78.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AISP is 0.00%, an increase of 34.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 83.56% to 2,264K shares. The put/call ratio of AISP is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 764K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 204K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares , representing a decrease of 14.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AISP by 50.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 200K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares , representing an increase of 10.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AISP by 65.28% over the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 118K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 70.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AISP by 51.67% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 115K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.